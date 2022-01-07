Maiara post reflection after problem in flight and emergency landing

Maiara went through a real scare this Wednesday (5/1), when she was heading to a benefit concert in Barretos, São Paulo. A bird crashed into the engine of the plane that was carrying the singer and the aircraft had to make an emergency landing in Florianópolis (Santa Catarina). In the early hours of this Thursday (6/1), she used her Instagram to make a vengeance.

The countrywoman used the space to reflect deeply. “The events of life… With each passing day… It’s been showing me more that we only came to this land to do good and bring love wherever we go… I just ask God that we be light on everyone’s path… That we learn the importance of always helping others… Of building a better world… A lighter world… We’re not going to take anything from here…”, he wrote.

Maiara also took advantage of the space to pay tribute to her friend Marília Mendonça, who would be responsible for the night’s presentation. “Thank you, @hospitaldeamor for giving us the honor of performing the show by our giant Marília Mendonça, who today raised more than 800 thousand reais for the hospital! Generous woman who will always be an inspiration to us! He never thought of her alone… Always thinking about the well-being of everyone! Wonderful… I miss you and how proud you are!!!”, he continued.

At the end of the text, she took the opportunity to thank all the support she received. “Thank you to everyone who helped… I felt an incredible energy on stage… An inexplicable love… It was beautiful! Today I thank God for everyone’s lives! Sleeping with a heart full of love and gratitude! A kiss to each of you!”, completed the singer.