Maison de France: Firjan and Associação Comercial create group to contain the emptying of downtown Rio de Janeiro | Ancelm

Maison de France: see the copy of Decree-Law 7,999, of September 25, 1945, signed by Getúlio Vargas, ceding the land | reproduction

This idea by the Emmanuel Macron government of including the Maison de France building, on Avenida Presidente Antônio Carlos, in downtown Rio, in a fair for the sale of real estate by the French government, further fueled the concern of Firjan and also of Associação Comercial with the fate of downtown Rio. The idea is to create a working group, in February, of the two entities so that they can point out ways to contain the progressive emptying of that region.

Among other reasons is that the headquarters of both Firjan and ACRJ are located in the Center. The first, on Av. Graça Aranha, in a building from the 60s with 13 floors. The second has an even more imposing headquarters: the “Palácio do Comércio” on Rua da Candelária, built in the first half of the 20th century and reminiscent of foreign buildings at the time.

José Antônio Nascimento Brito, president of the Commercial Association, like Eduardo Eugênio, president of Firjan, considers it absurd for the French government to try to sell the Maison de France building: “The sale is illegal, in addition to everything that the building represents for the soul of the city.

“Josa” recalls that, by Decree-Law 7,999 of September 25, 1945, see the copy here, signed by Getúlio Vargas, ceding the land where the Maison de France was built with the aim of making the space have a dual purpose: shelter the diplomatic services and contribute to the diffusion of French culture in Brazil”.

