Man opens fire after Maiara and Maraísa’s concert in Angra and leaves five injured

Five people were shot in the early hours of this Friday after the concert by singers Maiara and Maraísa in Angra dos Reis, on the Costa Verde of Rio. after a riot between dealers from rival criminal factions.

The presentation, in celebration of Angra’s birthday, took place on Anil beach, in the city center. The firearm shots happened about 2 hours after the end of the presentation.

Andressa de Vitória Júlio, 21, Diogo Ricarte Dias, 20, Kauan Silva Martins, 18, Larissa Santos de Oliveira, 23, and Gabrielli Barros de Mello, 20, were injured. According to preliminary information gathered by EXTRA, None of those shot are at risk of death.

The case was registered in the 166th DP (Angra dos Reis) by military police officers who were called by people. According to delegate João Bicudo, preliminary information is that only one man shot, injuring the five people. It remains to be seen, however, whether any of the injured were shot at or whether all were injured by accident.

“The information is that these two groups met, we don’t know if it was something programmed or that it happened occasionally, and a man started shooting. We still need to hear from victims and other witnesses. The investigation is just beginning – said the delegate to EXTRA.

Show by Maiara and Maraísa in Angra; man opened fire after the performance and left five injured Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Also according to the delegate, of the five victims, two are in a more serious condition, but are not at risk of death. One of them, a woman, was wounded in the head and another, a man, in the neck. In a video that circulates on social media, a man appears fallen. “They killed here on our side!” says a male voice.

According to Bicudo, in addition to the shots fired, there were several confusions during the show. Videos circulating on the internet show the problems during the presentation. In one of them, there is a general fight. In the background, an announcer ignores the confusion and exalts the party. “Angra 523 years. Whoever liked the show by Maiara and Maraísa raises their hand”. In another recording, you can hear gunshots in the background.

On Instagram, the backcountry duo posted this Friday about the show, apparently unaware of the incidents:

“On Thursday, rainy day, we arrived in Angra and we were faced with this gigantic, happy audience, under this blessed rain that came to wash the soul and bring a blessed year for you… What a beautiful birthday, Angra dos Reis, what incredible energy!! I’m still unable to sleep from so much energy I received from you guys… Ecstatic so far with all this affection. I love you! See you next time.”