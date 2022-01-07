Marcelo Braga takes over IBM in Brazil | News

Marcelo Braga, former vice president of sales at IBM Brazil, has just assumed command of the multinational in the country.

The executive replaces Katia Vaskys, who announced her departure in a post on LinkedIn this Wednesday, 5.

THE information came from IBM itself, responding to a question from the Baguette report, which informed the departure of Vaskys firsthand.

Braga is a career employee at IBM, which he joined in 1998 (his first job, at least according to LinkedIn) and has been moving up positions ever since.

As VP of sales, he was responsible for the company’s largest customers in the country.

Previously, Braga was Vice President of the Software and Cloud Unit, leading the launch of IBM Watson and expansion of IBM Cloud in the country.

For one of these mysterious reasons in the organizational charts of large companies like IBM, Braga will be the president and “technology leader” of IBM Brazil.

Vaskys was general manager, which seems a little more modest. The executive remains at IBM until March, supporting the transition in command, which has been something atypical for Big Blue.

To start with, Vaskys only spent a year for the position, taken in January 2021.

On the occasion, the appointment was celebrated by the fact that Vaskys was the first woman to occupy the command of the technology giant in Brazil.

In its note, IBM mentions the fact indirectly, stating that under Braga’s leadership, the company “will continue to lead an inclusive culture that promotes diversity, trust and integrity in the Business and in society”.

Those who follow IBM know that abrupt transitions in key positions are far from the norm, as well as communicating them directly on social networks.

More normally, each transition at the top involves half a dozen changes in the chain of command, communicated to the market in more or less dry notes.

(Vaskys, for example, was appointed to replace Tonny Martins, who had been promoted months earlier to the position of general manager of IBM Latin America. Martins, in turn, replaced another executive, also promoted to another task).

On the other hand, Vaskys’ year in charge of IBM do Brasil was relatively atypical, including the spin off of the Global Technology Services unit, active in the field of infrastructure management.