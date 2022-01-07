Marcelo praises his career at Real Madrid and says he will “follow until the end” of the contract | spanish football

A Real Madrid player for the longest time at the club, Brazilian full-back Marcelo lost space in the starting lineup and is already speaking in a farewell tone. Six months from the end of the contract, the 33-year-old player extolled his winning trajectory and said he intends to follow “until the end”.

– Since I arrived at the club, I have always given my best, and I will continue until the end of my contract. I owe a lot to the club, and I’ll stay that way until the end. It doesn’t matter if I play less or I play more, the truth is that I have a history at the club, a trajectory of success and I will continue until the end – said Marcelo after the Real’s 3-1 victory over Alcoyano, in the Copa del Rey.

Marcelo returned to the starting lineup this Wednesday, as left-back Mendy is recovering from a muscle problem. It was only his seventh game of the season, his second scheduled since the beginning.

In 16 years at Real, Marcelo has won 22 titles with the club’s shirt, including four Champions League, four Club World Cups and five Spaniards, but this season the full-back and captain of the team has played only seven games so far.

Last year, he was on the field in a striking defeat by the same Alcoyano this Wednesday, also for the Copa del Rey. After the match, the full-back valued the result obtained against the tormentor of the previous season.

– These are the most difficult games, right? We know that anything can happen in one game, and we’ve learned from that. There are still more games, but today we worked very seriously, everyone fought, we couldn’t play much but we struggled.