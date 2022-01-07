Marcopolo confirms 54 DD of Generation 8 for the Cathedral, in Brasília

According to the builder, units are for the company’s lines to all northeastern capitals, departing from Brasília, Goiânia and São Paulo

In the road bus market it is not so new, as part of the buses have already been seen circulating and several photos and videos circulated on social networks at the end of 2021 and beginning of 2022, but Marcopolo officially informed this Thursday, January 6, 2022, the sale of 54 new double-decker Paradiso 1800 Double Decker buses for Generation 8 to the company Catedral (Kandango), from Brasília.

According to a press release issued by the manufacturer, the vehicles are delivered through the Topline representative, and are for use on company lines to all northeastern capitals, departing from Brasília, Goiânia and São Paulo.

“The acquisition of Catedral is the largest ever made so far of Generation 8 Double Decker units, which encourages us to continue investing in the development of increasingly sophisticated, safe and innovative vehicles”, highlights the Director of Commercial Operations MI ( domestic market) and Marketing at Marcopolo, Ricardo Portolan.

For the Cathedral there are two different configurations 6×2 and 8×2 .

The maximum length is 15 meters and the vehicles, according to Marcopolo, have a capacity for 33 and 60 passengers in versions with Hyper Soft bed-bed and Super Soft semi-bed seats, respectively, with USB in all seats, toilet, refrigerator with drinking fountain and audio and video and streaming system for in-flight entertainment and air conditioning system with defroster in the driver’s cabin, with ventilation/cooling.

The buses are also equipped with a total separation wall, curtains, electronic itinerary and luggage compartment.

The Paradiso 1800 Double Decker is the Generation 8 model that has aroused the most interest among transport operators, due to its safety, comfort and efficiency features, with the highest standards in the Brazilian market, especially due to the more than 140 new attributes for drivers, passengers and operators introduced in the road segment.

Introduced last July, the Marcopolo Generation 8 road bus resulted in more than 60 patents that generate gains in comfort, reliability and operating cost. The models have an unprecedented design, with Marcopolo DNA and an aerodynamic coefficient of just 0.379. The use of special materials is another differential. The new roof is entirely made of aluminum, with reduced weight, greater durability and resistance. The use of special polymer raw materials in the manufacture of bumpers, front grille and back cover, among others, provides lighter, extremely resistant parts, with excellent mechanical properties and an ideal surface for applying paint, which guarantees superior standard of quality and finish. say the note

Adamo Bazani, journalist specializing in transport

