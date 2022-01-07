Married for 44 years, seniors die from Covid-19 hand in hand: ‘Definition of soul mates’

The American couple William and Carol Stewart died of complications from Covid-19 with a few seconds of difference, last December 30th. Married for 44 years, the elderly spent their last minutes hand in hand. They were hospitalized at Parkand Medical Center in New Hampshire.

“Will and Carol died peacefully hand in hand with their loved ones at their bedside,” wrote her nephew, Tim Stewart, on the GouFundMe campaign page. “They had a long and difficult battle with covid, being intubated and hooked up to life support devices.”

“I really believe that the power of the prayers and all the kind words that have been shared over the past few weeks is what kept them fighting,” he added. “It also kept us hoping for the best. We sincerely thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts. We never have enough time with our loved ones.”

According to their obituaries, Bill and Carol were 73 and 69 years old, respectively, and had known each other since childhood. They were married years later.

“They were the true definition of soul mates. They were like love birds. You can’t just buy one: you have to buy both,” their daughter Melissa Noke told WMUR.

“I put the two beds side by side, I put my mother’s hand in my father’s,” she recalled. “As soon as they touched hands, my father took his last breath, and then my mother passed away 10 seconds later.”