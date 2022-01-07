Mateusão ​​celebrates a lightning hat-trick for Flamengo: “I’ve already scored three goals, but not in such a short time” | Flamengo

Mateusão, 17, was a rocket in his first participation in Copinha. He entered in the 14th minute of the second half and scored three goals from 32 to 44 in the 10-0 over Forte Rio Bananal-ES, on Wednesday. A “hat-trick” within 12 minutes, something totally new in the boy’s career.

And detail: despite the 1.84m tall and the nickname in the augmentative, none of them went headfirst. (See the goals of the game and the hat-trick in the video below).

Mateusão ​​scored three goals in Flamengo's 10-0 over Forte Rio Bananal-ES

– I’ve already scored three goals, but not in such a short time. It was unique and special. The feeling was the best possible, especially since it was a debut in the Copa São Paulo, a very important tournament for us. I’m happy with the goals and I hope to continue evolving with the help of my teammates and the entire coaching staff.

The second goal, in which he received a trivela pass from Petterson, was the most beautiful in the eyes of the top scorer of the night in Barueri.

– The second, as it is a collective move, was a great counterattack for our team and I was happy to score the goal and help the team expand the score.

The goals have an expected address, the family. However, three recipients were highlighted: the mother, Michele, the uncle Leonardo and the brother, Lucas. Good size. One for each, and no one fights.

– I dedicate these goals to my family who are with me on a daily basis, especially to my mother, uncle and brother who were always by my side supporting me and encouraging me.

Hired in 2019, when he arrived from América-MG, Mateusão, with a contract valid until May 31, 2025 and a fine of 50 million euros, does not hide how happy he is at Gávea.

– Defending Flamengo’s colors is indescribable, I always dreamed of being here, now it takes focus and determination to enjoy the moment and keep looking to continue honoring this shirt.

And already eyeing the game against Floresta-CE, next Saturday, at 7pm, again in Barueri, Mateusão ​​sees Flamengo full of confidence to continue in the lead of Grupo 29 at Copinha.