Mateusão ​​celebrates a lightning hat-trick for Flamengo: “I’ve already scored three goals, but not in such a short time” | Flamengo

Mateusão, 17, was a rocket in his first participation in Copinha. He entered in the 14th minute of the second half and scored three goals from 32 to 44 in the 10-0 over Forte Rio Bananal-ES, on Wednesday. A “hat-trick” within 12 minutes, something totally new in the boy’s career.
And detail: despite the 1.84m tall and the nickname in the augmentative, none of them went headfirst. (See the goals of the game and the hat-trick in the video below).
Mateusão scored three goals in Flamengo’s 10-0 over Forte Rio Bananal-ES — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/CRF
– I’ve already scored three goals, but not in such a short time. It was unique and special. The feeling was the best possible, especially since it was a debut in the Copa São Paulo, a very important tournament for us. I’m happy with the goals and I hope to continue evolving with the help of my teammates and the entire coaching staff.
Flamengo’s goals 10 x Forte/ES, for the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup
The second goal, in which he received a trivela pass from Petterson, was the most beautiful in the eyes of the top scorer of the night in Barueri.
– The second, as it is a collective move, was a great counterattack for our team and I was happy to score the goal and help the team expand the score.
At 38 minutes of the 2nd half – Mateusão took advantage of an excellent counterattack and scored Flamengo’s ninth goal!
The goals have an expected address, the family. However, three recipients were highlighted: the mother, Michele, the uncle Leonardo and the brother, Lucas. Good size. One for each, and no one fights.
– I dedicate these goals to my family who are with me on a daily basis, especially to my mother, uncle and brother who were always by my side supporting me and encouraging me.
Hired in 2019, when he arrived from América-MG, Mateusão, with a contract valid until May 31, 2025 and a fine of 50 million euros, does not hide how happy he is at Gávea.
– Defending Flamengo’s colors is indescribable, I always dreamed of being here, now it takes focus and determination to enjoy the moment and keep looking to continue honoring this shirt.
And already eyeing the game against Floresta-CE, next Saturday, at 7pm, again in Barueri, Mateusão sees Flamengo full of confidence to continue in the lead of Grupo 29 at Copinha.
The expectations are very good, the first victory was essential to give us more confidence during the competition, we will keep working to reach the next games and reach our first objective, which is to qualify for the next phase.