Matthew discovers Lara’s betrayal and refuses to be ‘a meek cuckold’ · TV News

Mateus (Danton Mello) will finally assert himself and will end up without marriage to Lara (Andréia Horta) in Um Lugar ao Sol. , even after the girl claims that she was taken by surprise by her ex-fiancé’s brother. He will scream with all the lyrics that their union “has ended” in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

The miner will have a week of dog in Lícia Manzo’s plot. It all starts after Lara meets the fake Renato at an event and causes a lot of trouble. The cook will be accompanied by Marie (Maju Lima), but will lose sight of the girl for being enchanted by the coincidence of fate.

The little girl will soon be found, but Matthew will be furious with the woman for her neglect. The couple will fall out for a few chapters, but will reconcile at the end of next week.

The fights, however, will not end. In the scenes that will air from January 17th, Lara will reveal an embarrassing secret to her husband. She will have been kissed by Christian. The cook has no idea that, in fact, the rich man is her ex-fiancé and will be very moved by the affection.

Guilty, Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo) will tell Mateus everything: “My first reaction was to ask him to leave, to stop calling me, invading our lives. I needed, I wanted to get right with you, and I still want to. And that’s why I need to tell you that Renato kissed me “.

Lara and Christian in the nine o’clock soap opera scene

no clown nose

Angry with the approach of Lara and Renato, the merchant will not believe what he will hear: “Could you repeat that?”. The girl from Minas will still try to justify herself: “Actually, it all happened very quickly and, before I knew it, he… Please listen to me. The last thing I want in the world is to humiliate you, but… .”.

“But what? Speak,” Mateus countered, quite nervously. The cook will explain that she only told about this story because she wants to make their marriage work: “It’s just that I couldn’t go on without telling you the truth. I couldn’t look you in the eye without…”, the girl will confess .

The character played by Danton Mello will turn into an animal and will take out all his frustration on his partner: “If that’s your concern, don’t worry! It’s over! It’s over! At least in that, try to be honest. Stop coming after me and assume. Assume it was you who destroyed this story”, will begin.

He’ll still be sure their union went wrong because Lara can’t forget about Christian:

Your love is not here in this city. The adrenaline, the poison, the madness of Rio: you need it. Just as he needs this guy, who is apparently the perfect reincarnation of his brother. One steals each other’s money and now the other steals one’s girlfriend. Nice story. Good luck.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a serial written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is fully recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will end in March. In its place, Globo will air the remake of Pantanal, which features Alanis Guillen in the role of Juma Marruá.

