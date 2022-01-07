Maurício Ettinger says Paysandu is “in favor” of Serie C with running points in a single round | paysandu

In contact with the report from ge para, the president of Paysandu, Maurício Ettinger, confirms the desire for the new model, but that it be done in just one shift.

– Paysandu is in favor of a championship with games in a single round and then the formation of two groups of four teams – says Ettinger.

Options for a new format

The meeting took place remotely and, in addition to representatives of the 20 clubs, it also received the Club Association, but did not have the presence of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). The idea was to debate formats and possible changes for the competition.

Proposals emerged to be presented to the CBF shortly. It is worth remembering that the highest authority in Brazilian football has already released the 2022 calendar, and it includes the Series C with 26 dates, which is the number of dates that last year’s format had.

There was only one unanimous convergence, which was precisely to repeat in Serie C, as of this year, the format used in Serie A and B: 20 ​​teams facing each other in the all-against-all system, in round-trip games, totaling 38 rounds , and the team with the most points being the champion. But this is only if the CBF offers each association 50% less than the amount that is given to each Serie B club.

In 2021, each club received around BRL 8 million in Serie B broadcast quotas. That is, the 20 Serie C clubs accept a long, round-trip, round-point tournament, as long as there is a fixed quota of more or less R$4 million each.

2 of 2 Serie C Cup of the Brazilian Championship — Photo: Fernando Roberto/Ituano FC Brazilian Championship Series C Cup — Photo: Fernando Roberto/Ituano FC

The clubs also debated other types of formula. And then there was a notorious split. The Northeast bloc, made up of nine clubs, prefers that, with reality without broadcast quotas, the tournament be played as it has been, with two regionalized groups in the first phase and two quadrangular access groups.

The block that brings together clubs from the South, Southeast and North – Manaus, Paysandu and Remo -, in addition to Aparecidense, the only club in the Midwest, are uncomfortable with the tournament taking place in a regionalized manner. They suggested at the meeting, and will lead to the future meeting with the CBF, a proposal for a competition with everyone against everyone in one-way matches.