MC Mirella causes uproar at US party and causes ‘dollar rain’ · TV News

MC Mirella caused a riot in a nightclub in Florida, in the United States, in the early hours of this Friday (7). The funk girl became the center of attention and attracted several cameras as she danced on the floor. In videos she shares on Instagram, a man makes a “dollar shower” and throws several bills at the singer’s body.

“Guys, there was a shower of money. The bofe threw it at me”, she said when publishing the recordings in Stories. “They’re telling me to dance so they can throw more dollars. The bofe made me think. I’m worried he doesn’t stop giving me money. Out of nowhere,” reported Mirella, showing her panties full of bills.

At another time, Dynho Alves’ ex tried to flee the unknown, later identified as Jahanzaib Sharaf, but he chased her upstairs to the club and continued to throw money at her.

Before the episode, the brunette said she was not doing well and lost a lot of weight in recent months due to poor diet. Minutes later, one of the famous friends needled her: “It got better quickly, right?”.

As soon as she arrived on North American soil, Mirella showed her followers a car with more than R$ 300 thousand of the BMW model, in addition to some purchases made on the same day. Among the belongings were a handbag by the Prada brand, valued at R$ 9,000. Check out the images below:

Mirella collects dollars at US party

