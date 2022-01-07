MC Mirella gets ‘money rain’ while rolling at a club in Orlando

On vacation in Orlando, Florida, United States, MC Mirella, 23, was successful dancing to the floor in a ballad in the early hours of today. While the singer swayed to the sound of funk, a gringo boy started making “money rain” on her.

In Stories on her Instagram, the singer was dancing funk, and one of the songs played was “Passando o Rodo”, her work in collaboration with Pocah, Lara Silva and Tainá Costa, when the boy started throwing money at her.

“Guys, there was a shower of money. The bofe threw it at me,” she said.

The singer continued dancing and her friends joked that she was getting “dollar rain”. “They’re telling me to dance so they can throw more dollars. Guys, the bofe had a problem with me,” Mirella continued.

Then several people went to the singer to earn a little money, but Mirella replied. “It’s all mine. Give it back,” he said.

Before heading to the club, Mirella said she was not feeling well and celebrated the “money rain”. “For those who were feeling sick, it’s okay, right?”, she celebrated.

Mirella continued to joke with her friends about the fact that the gringo boy had given money out of nowhere at the club. She and her friends showed off the amount of money they made thanks to the funkeira’s performance.

“I’m worried because the boy is giving me money out of the blue. It’s all mine, ok, I want 50%. They’re taking it. [amigos] all my money. You can give me 50% or there will be a fight. That money came from my ass,” said the singer.

Afterwards, she filmed the young man who made the “money rain” and he said he “loves Brazil”.

Mirella has been enjoying her Orlando vacation to the fullest. She posed on top of a fancy big car wearing a designer bag.

“I arrived, arriving talalala. Bad Mi in the area and on the 7th there’s the Carol_ Ball here in Orlando! Let’s go?”, he celebrated, using a Prada bag valued at R$ 11 thousand reais and a luxury brand BMW car whose value goes up of the BRL 480 thousand reais.

Recently, the singer spent New Year’s Eve in Morro de São Paulo, Bahia, alongside Caio Castro and other friends. Fans pointed out a possible affair between Mirella and the actor and questioned Dynho Alves, the funkeira’s ex-husband.

“MC Mirella is already with Caio Castro,” said the follower. When responding to the provocation, the dancer was direct: “What do I have with this?”, asked in a comment on Facebook.