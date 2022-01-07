Medina talks with Guiñazu, plans “broad” squad and promises Inter protagonist | International

Alexander Medina is excited about the opportunity to work at Inter. Even before arriving in Porto Alegre, the coach spoke with Guiñazu to find out more about the club. The Uruguayan takes advantage of the days before the pre-season to gather information about the group and discuss reinforcements. The objective is to assemble a competitive team that targets the titles that the fans so desire.

The presentation ceremony of the Cacique, still held virtually this Friday morning, began with speeches by president Alessandro Barcellos, football vice president, Emílio Papaléo Zin, and executive Paulo Bracks. Passion, support, intensity and quality were words promised to the coach.

Medina said he was flattered at the opportunity to work in Colorado, given its relevance in the continental context. He even tried to exchange ideas with an idol in the crowd. He worked with Guiñazu at Talleres, his old club.

— Cholo (Guinazu’s nickname) is a reference in Inter and the teams he played. We talked a few days earlier about what the club was like. I already knew, but it was good to hear other opinions. We have a direct and permanent dialogue with Guiñazu,” commented Medina.

Medina’s idea is to have a versatile team, with players who can fulfill more than one role and are important when attacking, but without giving up on contributing behind. However, he wants a team that surrenders and seeks victory incessantly.

What we bring to print the club is work, dedication, passion. Making Inter a protagonist, being very competitive, whether in Beira-Rio or as a visitor. Convince players what we need. Work the best way and earn. — Chief Medina

The presence of the Uruguayan helps the football department to accelerate planning for 2021. In addition to conversations to debate pre-season, reports, videos, the Colorados discuss reinforcements. So far, the direction has announced Wesley Moraes. Liziero and Nikão are on the way.

There is a demand for one more point, another steering wheel and right-back. The latter is seen as the priority, as Saravia has returned to Porto and, currently, the group only has Heitor for the role.

— We are analyzing the potential of the squad. The players that Inter has and watching the market, trying to expand a little more. We work on it. Obviously there is a lot of quality, hierarchy, but we need it in other positions and we need to reinforce it. We are looking to adjust the group to be a more complete team. We analyze Inter’s quality and group a lot. I really liked the characteristics of the players – pointed out the coach.

We know that in Brazil there are many games and few days of work and recovery. We want a wider squad and competitive players in the same position. — Alexander Medin

Medina will be the fourth coach of the management Alessandro Barcellos, who took over last year. Before the plow, the president worked with Abel Braga, Miguel Ángel Ramírez and Diego Aguirre. The professional’s contract will be for one season. If you classify Inter to the 2023 edition of Libertadores, it will be automatically renewed.

Inter will be the coach’s third club. Cacique started his career at Nacional, the club he played for and won two cups, and Talleres. In Argentina, he won the spotlight and entered the sights of the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) with Aguirre and Diego Alonso the post to succeed Oscar Tabárez. Alonso ended up being chosen by Celeste.

Name: Alexander Jesus Medina Reobasco

Alexander Jesus Medina Reobasco Birth date: 08/08/1978 (43 years old)

08/08/1978 (43 years old) Birthplace: Jump (Uruguay)

National (Uruguay) – 2016

Talleres (Argentina) – 2019

Inter-2022