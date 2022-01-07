meet Jaqueline, new Reinforcement of the Female Corinthians

Last Wednesday, Corinthians announced the first signing of the year for the women’s team. Striker Jaqueline, 21, arrived at the club from rival São Paulo and my helm separated some details for you, the fan, to meet the player.

Jaqueline comes from two great seasons of prominence and has already worked for the Brazilian Women’s National Team. One of the main names of the rival, the forward helped São Paulo to win the Brasileirão A2 in 2019, and reached the final of Paulistão 2021 – in which she ended up runner-up against Corinthians.

Reinforcement in the attack

Jaqueline arrives to reinforce Corinthians’ attack. In addition to her, Corinthians has Adriana, Gabi Portilho, Jheniffer, Miriã and Bianca Gomes. It is worth remembering that Cacau and Vic Albuquerque have not yet had their futures disclosed by the club.

The forward started her career in futsal and, in the field, has already defended Portuguesa Santista and Santos before arriving at São Paulo.

Features and numbers

Very versatile, Jaqueline has everything to grow and develop even more with Arthur Elias and his coaching staff. To serve as a reference, the athlete has offensive skills similar to Jheniffer’s: very fast and with great vision of the game, which can increase the efficiency of the Timon at the ends.

Since 2019, Jaqueline has played 90 games and scored 33 goals, in addition to having contributed ten assists to her teammates. In addition, the forward risked 278 shots, being 107 on goal. There are 100 decisive passes, 279 certain dribbles and 133 tackles in the curriculum so far.

First words as a Timon athlete

On the same day it was announced, Jaqueline already spoke as a Corinthians athlete for the first time. In a video published by the club on social networks, the striker was very happy to reinforce Timon.

“Speak up, Faithful! I’m very happy for the opportunity. I know it will be a very blessed year for me and for Corinthians. We are together, and it will go, Corinthians!”, stated Jaque.

Remember that Corinthians competes in four competitions this season. The first is the SuperCopa do Brasil, which takes place in a month, on February 6th. In March, Timão starts the search for the fourth title of the Brasileirão. The team will still look for the tetra of Libertadores and Paulistão.

Datasheet

Name: Jaqueline Ribeiro dos Santos Almeida

Date of birth: March 31, 2000

Birthplace: Guarulhos-SP

Height: 1.65m

good foot: right

Clubs who acted: Portuguesa Santista, Santos and São Paulo;

