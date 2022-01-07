Meeting between Santos and Ricardo Goulart’s manager will involve the club’s marketing area | saints

THE saints will have a new meeting this Thursday to advance in the hiring of the attacking midfielder Ricardo Goulart. The meeting will be attended by the president Andres Rueda, the club’s football executive, Edu Dracena, and the athlete’s manager, Paulo Pitombeira.
Central do Mercado: Santos meets Ricardo Goulart's businessman and may close the contract
According to the ge, in addition to them, the meeting will also involve Alvinegro’s marketing area. With this conversation, Peixe seeks to advance in negotiations and reach an agreement for the 30-year-old player.
Strikers Ricardo Goulart and Elkeson are part of the Guangzhou FC squad, which bore the name of Evergrande — Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Ricardo Goulart too awakens the interest of the International. Yet, the idea of the athlete’s exhaustion is to respond to the São Paulo club before moving forward in any situation with Colorado, to avoid a kind of “auction” involving the attacking midfielder.
Ricardo Goulart has been without a club since November, when he split from Guangzhou, from China. He hasn’t been on the field since August. Last season, the attacking midfielder took the field 13 times. All matches were played for the Chinese Superliga, with the vast majority as a starter. During this period, there were seven goals and an assist.
The attacking midfielder is one of the most victorious foreign players in the history of football in China, having won three titles in the Chinese Championship, one in the Asian Champions League, one in the Cup and three in the country’s Super Cup.
He was signed by Guangzhou in 2015, after shining in Cruzeiro’s Brazilian bi-championship in the two previous years, and remained at the club until 2019. Then, he was bought by Palmeiras, and later repurchased by the Chinese team.
