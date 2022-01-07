MEI, micro and small companies will not have Refis in 2022

This Friday (7), the veto of the president, Jair Bolsonaro, to the Complementary Law Project No. 46, approved by the National Congress, which provided for the creation of a debt renegotiation program, was published in the Federal Official Gazette (DOU). to the Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI), microenterprise and small business framed under the Simples Nacional regime.

Decision

The decision on the veto occurred because, for the president, the proposal incurs unconstitutional vices and contrary to the public interest, since, by granting tax incentives, it means giving up revenue.

For the Ministry of Economy, the decision represents a victory, as well as a reversal in the position of Bolsonaro, who this last Thursday (6), apparently showed irritation with the warning made by the economic team regarding the veto of the Bill.

It is also important to remember that at the end of this Thursday night, close to 12 am, the Secretariat of Legal Affairs (SAJ) of the Presidency of the Republic warned about another reason for rejecting the veto, where the Electoral Law prevents the granting of benefits this year, as expressed in one of the paragraphs of article 73, see:

“In the year in which an election is held, the free distribution of goods, amounts or benefits by the Public Administration is prohibited, except in cases of public calamity, state of emergency or social programs authorized by law and already under budget execution in the previous exercise”.

Understand the Project

Refis underwent a reformulation where it ended up being renamed as RELP (Long-Term Renegotiation of debts to the National Treasury or due under the Simples Nacional. As expressed in the text, the adhesion period would end one month after the sanction of the proposal.

Thus, the project would also benefit companies that are currently under judicial reorganization, where companies could pay up to eight installments in installments and would have a debt payment term of 180 months after entry.