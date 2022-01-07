Memes and montages mock Djokovic barred in Australia | sneakers

+ Nadal “sorry” for Djokovic, but says everyone knew the risks: “He made his decision”

The most shared montages play with the images of other tennis players as immigration control agents. It has from the Australian Nick Kyrgios and the Spaniard Rafael Nadal, who is already in the country disputing the Melbourne ATP, to the Swiss Roger Federer, who will not compete in this edition. Remember that Djokovic is tied with Nadal and Federer in Grand Slam titles, with 20 achievements each, and has nine trophies from the Australian Open alone.

1 of 3 Nick Kyrgios in montage as Australian immigration officer — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter Nick Kyrgios in montage as Australian immigration officer — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

2 of 3 Montage with Federer as Australian Immigration Officer and Nadal as Police Officer — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter Montage with Federer as Australian immigration officer and Nadal as police officer — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

There is even a montage of GIFs with the caption “Novak trying to explain his medical exception to the Border Police in Australia”. In the images there is on one side the angry Serb, screaming, and on the other the Russian Daniil Medvedev with a face of disbelief/debauchery in a negative.

There are also a variety of montages alluding to the movie “The Terminal”, in which the character played by Tom Hanks is trapped in the New York airport. In this case, Djokovic spent about 12 hours at Melbourne airport, and will now be held until Monday in a hotel until the hearing that will define the status of his visa.

3 of 3 Montage makes fun of Djokovic’s situation in reference to the film O Terminal — Photo: Playback / Twitter Montage makes fun of Djokovic’s situation in reference to the film O Terminal — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

Even the airline Ryanair made fun of the situation and published an image alluding to the video bid checks, in which the ball lands on the side of the court that says “It’s not Australia”. The official review then indicates “Out”. In the caption, the post reads: “Unlucky Novak Djokovic, fly home?”