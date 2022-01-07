Mercado da Bola: tough game by Marinho, and Cássio renews with Corinthians – 06/01/2022

Internacional has yet to give up on having Marinho in its squad. Santos, however, has already made it clear that the player will only leave Vila Belmiro in case of a satisfactory offer, which has not happened so far. Corinthians, in turn, tried to renew with the idol Cássio until the end of 2024.

I did not know?

Santos was not encouraged by the conditions offered by Internacional to hire Marinho. Colorado, however, still dreams of the striker. In contact with UOL Esporte, football director Paulo Bracks stated that Inter did not rule out Marinho and “never was in the dispute” for Ricardo Goulart, attacking midfielder who is a priority for Peixe in the soccer market.

Image: Fernanda Luz/AGIF

Cassius until 2024

Idol of Corinthians and the longest running player of the current squad, goalkeeper Cássio renewed today (6) his contract with the Parque São Jorge club for two more seasons, now valid until the end of December 2024. At 34 years old, the player goes into his 11th season defending the colors of Timão and tries to win the Copa Libertadores bi-championship.

Image: Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency

it was bad

For a few hours this Thursday (6) Atlético-MG believed that Carlos Carvalhal would be their coach for the next two seasons. Everything was right between coach and club, like contract time and salaries. But the hit with Braga, Carvalhal’s team, was missing. The Portuguese team demands financial compensation to release the coach, the amount requested is way above what Galo was willing to pay.

Image: Reproduction/Twitter

Edenilson wants the Rooster

Edenilson’s task will be to meet with Inter’s management in the coming days. According to what UOL Esporte found out, the meeting aims to unlock the club’s departure and transfer to Atlético-MG. Also according to the report, the athlete has already expressed his desire to transfer. The player demands a “verbal agreement” made in 2020 that provided for his release in case of an interesting transfer proposal.

Image: Ricardo Duarte/Inter

And Soteldo?

São Paulo has not given up on its attempt to sign Venezuela’s Yefferson Soteldo. Morumbi’s team continues in conversations with Toronto FC, the player’s current club, and tries to find ways to make the deal viable. For now, the club considers it more difficult to afford the high salary received by the striker.