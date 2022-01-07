Merger between Hapvida and Intermédica drives actions; read analysis

Today we will comment on Cade’s unrestricted approval of the merger between Hapvida and Intermédica and the sale of 14.5 million shares of a subsidiary of Tencent.

Below is the comment by Felipe Bevilacqua, analyst and founding partner of the analysis house Levante Ideias de Investimento, on these movements.

Fusion between Hapvida and Intermedic is approved without restrictions

Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) approved, without restrictions, the megafusion among Hapvida health operators (HAPV3) and Intermedic (GNDI3). Approval was already expected by the market, and the closing of the operation should take place in February.

The merger between the companies gives rise to an operator with approximately 14 million users of health and dental plans, corresponding to 18% of the market. In addition, the operation was favored by the fact that the companies are similar in their operating model, with only different operating regions. Hapvida is stronger in the North and Northeast regions, while the Intermedic it has a stronger presence in the Southeast.

After Cade’s approval, we expect a positive impact on companies’ actions in the short term, even with the scenario of high interest rates and fiscal issues negatively impacting the sector’s shares. Some remedy from Cade was expected in regions where the performance of the companies overlaps, but the unrestricted merger could generate more than R$ 500 million in savings.

The merger of operators will result in one of the largest vertical companies in the sector in the world. In addition, despite important challenges for the integration of organizations that will be faced by administrators, the combination of businesses between them is based on strategic fundamentals, such as the possibility of:

integration of the wide range of hospital products and structures;

reduction of operating costs;

taking advantage of potential synergies arising from the geographical complementarity of the two companies’ operations.

tencent sells stake in its gaming and e-commerce subsidiary

Giant of the Chinese gaming and social media world, the tencent (TCEHY) sold approximately 14.5 million shares of SEA, its subsidiary in the gaming and e-commerce world. The value per share was US$208, corresponding to an approximate amount of US$3 billion.

The operation reduced the participation of tencent at SEA from 21.3% to 18.7%. The strategy is in line with the company’s plans, which still intends to maintain a substantial stake in its subsidiary in the long term.

In the short term, we believe that the partial sale of participation in tencent at SEA be positive, as the reduction unlocks value for shares in the market and raises resources to finance other investments and social initiatives.

In addition, the company announced a few weeks ago the distribution of approximately 457 million class A common shares of the JD.com in the form of a single dividend to its shareholders. Thus, the expectation we have is that the tencent continue with strategies to unlock and generate shareholder value amid the difficulties encountered in the Chinese economy.