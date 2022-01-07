MG City Health Post vaccinates 60 people with the wrong immunizing agent

This morning, 60 people took the pentavalent vaccine instead of the immunizing one against covid-19 in Juiz de Fora (MG). The city hall admitted the error and informed that those vaccinated wrongly were warned and returned to the health center to receive the dose against the coronavirus.

According to the city hall, the 60 people went to a unit in the Santa Cruz neighborhood, in the North Zone, to be vaccinated against covid-19. At the site, they were “mistakenly immunized with the pentavalent vaccine, which guarantees protection against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis B, haemophilus influenza type B bacteria. When the error was found, the SS (Secretary of Health) sought contact with everyone victims of this misunderstanding to receive the immunizing agent against covid”.

The municipal government classified the error as an “incident” and said that the case is being investigated to find out what happened so that professionals at the health center changed doses.

Immunized do not run health risks

The Health Department guaranteed that the fact that the 60 people received the two immunization agents does not represent a risk. “There is no compatibility problem between the vaccines applied, and therefore no health risk for people who have received the two immunizations.”

The risk does not really exist, guarantees the professor emeritus of the Faculty of Medicine of the Federal University of Minas Gerais, Dirceu Bartolomeu Greco. He, however, asks for more attention and training to the applicators of the exchanged vaccines. “It’s a mistake, it’s bad, but there’s no risk. It’s just that you need to be more careful when preparing your staff.”