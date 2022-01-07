Michel Teló’s wife, Thais Fersoza gets a job at Globo for The Voice+ · TV News

Michel Teló’s wife, Thais Fersoza got a job at Globo to join the reality team The Voice+. Out of the channel since 2004, the actress will now replace Talita Rebouças as the backstage presenter of the musical competition with aspiring elderly singers.

Information on the change in the program’s cast is provided by columnist Carla Bittencourt, from Metrópoles. THE TV news he sought out Globo, which did not respond, but confirmed Thais in the program through a statement sent to the press.

“I’m delighted with The Voice+ version, in which people over 60 take the stage to sing and fulfill their dreams. It’s never too late to start. And being a part of it has been very exciting for me,” said the new employee at issuer in the note.

The actress’s press office was also contacted, but did not speak up until the publication of this text.

Also according to the journalist, the mother of Melinda and Teodoro, aged 4 and 3, respectively, maintained the desire to return to television and invest in a career as a presenter.

Judge and coach of Voice Brasil and Voice Kids, Michel Teló has already won the reality talent scout seven times, six times the program with adults and once the children’s version.

Thais Fersoza on Globo

Thais started his career in the third season of Malhação, in 1997, when he was 13 years old. Two years later, she gained the role of villain in the teen soap, as antagonist Carla.

The artist was also in the cast of Corpo Dourado (1998), Você Decide (1992-2000), Esplendor (2000), Estrela-Guia (2001), Brava Gente (2001), Sítio do Picapau Amarelo (2001-2007), O Clone (2001), Now It’s They (2003). His last job at Globo was a participation in the series Sob Nova Direction (2004-2007), in 2004.

Out of the leading broadcaster, Thais Fersoza has made soap operas on Record and SBT, such as Os Ricos Also Choram (2005), Os Mutantes (2009), Sansão and Dalila (2011), Dona Xepa (2013) and Escrava Mãe (2016) — his latest novel.

Since leaving TV, the actress has been dedicating herself to motherhood, her own YouTube channel and a career as a digital influencer. This Thursday (6), the brunette made a mysterious post on her Instagram profile, indicating that she would have something new to tell her followers soon. Check out: