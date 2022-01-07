Ministry of Health launches Cuida Mais Brasil to strengthen maternal and child care in the SUS — Portuguese (Brazil)

To ensure more access and care for women and children in the Unified Health System (SUS), the Ministry of Health launched, this Thursday (6), the Care More Brazil. In the first year of the program, the Federal Government will transfer R$ 194 million to the work of pediatricians and obstetrician-gynecologists with the Family Health and Primary Care teams. Thus, this service will be closer to Basic Health Units (UBS) throughout Brazil.

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga highlighted the importance of the measure. “This investment to support municipalities to build with us this new reality of the Health system is a concrete sign of what we can have in the future of health care in Brazil. We will spare no efforts in this fight, so that the constitutional principle of health as a fundamental right, of all, and a duty of the State, becomes a reality”, he said, during the ceremony to launch the initiative.

Currently, 5.7 thousand pediatricians and 5,300 obstetrician-gynecologists are directly linked to 1,311 and 1,364 teams, respectively, without federal financial incentives. Cuida Mais Brasil will encourage the inclusion of these professionals in Primary Care, increasing the capacity of care at UBSs. With the program, the Ministry of Health estimates that the number of pediatricians will increase to around 8,000 professionals and 7,000 obstetrician-gynecologists working in PHC across the country.

The program seeks to strengthen maternal and child care and the work of pediatricians and obstetrician-gynecologists; increase the capacity of primary care to solve health problems; expand medical professionals by supporting teams; support and complement PHC teams in managing chronic conditions, life cycles and priority epidemiological conditions for the SUS.

Also present at the launching ceremony, the secretary of Primary Health Care (Saps), Raphael Câmara, highlighted the ministry’s effort so that the service follows a pattern where the population’s health demands are addressed in Primary Care, without having to go through to other areas. “Our goal with this investment is also that both pregnant women and poor children are treated like the richest.” Câmara took advantage of the moment to present Saps’ actions across the country regarding women’s health.

The Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Cruz, the Secretary of Work Management and Health Education (SGTES), Mayra Pinheiro, also participated. The table was completed by the extraordinary secretary of Confronting Covid-19, Rosa Melo and the substitute secretary of Saps, Daniela Ribeiro.

Primary Health Care

Between December 2019 and December 2021, there was a 15% increase in the number of PHC teams financed by the Ministry of Health. When observing the care provided to the general population, specifically in the months of August, September, October and November, 2019 and 2021 , an increase of 15% was identified in the attendances in the PHC.

It is noteworthy that, considering only the municipalities that have pediatricians linked to the teams, there are differences between the indices. In these municipalities, the teams that have the support of pediatricians registered an increase of 53% in attendance, and those that did not have an increase of only 4%.

