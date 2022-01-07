Moche Culture: Meet the Bizarre Fertility Cult Statues

The story about the statue placed during the New Year in the district of Moche, in the Peruvian province of Trujillo, dominated the news this week. Cesar Arturo Fernandez, mayor of the district, installed a three-meter-tall statue of a huaco — clay vases and other ceramic works from the indigenous peoples of the Americas, very common in ancient cemeteries and temples.

The statue caused controversy because it features a giant penis — which would represent faith in God — and quickly took over the internet. The mayor installed it with the intention of turning it into a tourist spot and has already announced that others will be placed by the district.

mochica culture

(Source: Hypeness)

The Moche culture predates the Incas. Although it does not constitute a State or an Empire, its cultural unity is well defined. It established itself on the north coast of Peru, between 100 and 800 AD, and developed in the arid region between the Andes and the Pacific, where Trujillo is today, some 350 miles away from the capital Lima.

The greatest artistic expression of this culture was ceramics, whose works are considered the most prominent in pre-Hispanic Peru, having surpassed the Incas in this regard. Unfortunately, the Mochicas left few traces of their existence, but it is known that, as they had no writing, they reported everyday life and mythology on murals and through ceramic pieces.

The pieces were subject to commercialization and influence, being exported and copied in other locations. The most famous are those that reproduce the sexual act and phallic objects, raising all kinds of interpretations, including the one that they celebrated the miracle of life.

Huacos were part of ritual sacrifice to the god Ai Apaec

(Source: Adventures in History)

All over Peru you can find these pottery pieces, not just in the province of Trujillo. There are hundreds of pieces showing intertwined bodies, clinging to each other, exposing their intimacy. But the reality is that these ceramics are not erotic at all.

For that society, forged in agricultural work, sex was related to the fertility of the land. This, perhaps, explains why the Mochica potters modeled the sculptures with genitals without making an effort to reflect pleasure.

In an interview with BBC, archaeologist Walter Alva stated that for the Mochica culture, which flourished in an extremely dry area — one of the driest on the planet — sex was the principle of life. Therefore, when portraying him, they wanted, in some way, to pay homage to the god they worshipped, Ai Apaec, in an attempt to get him to repay this homage with the fertility of the soil. Apparently, this tribute would be accompanied by some sacrifice.

Pieces reflect the circle of life

(Source: Adventures in History)

In the region of Trujillo, around 45,000 pieces made of ceramics were found, all in tombs, according to Andrés Álvarez Calderón, director of the Larco Museum, in Lima. Those huacos Erotics account for less than 1% of the total and would be offerings that reflected the circle of life, and were not used in the daily lives of the Moche.

the sex of huacos it would be a way to attract rain to their desert fields. Putting them in cemeteries was aimed at promoting the fertility of the countryside. Even though they don’t have a sexual connotation, these huacos they certainly reflect the eroticism of Mochica culture, in addition to their mastery of the body and the act of loving.

Rain for planting and dry for not flooding

(Source: Larco Museum)

Scenes that demonstrate reproductive sex were intended to invoke rain, while non-reproductive ones (such as masturbation or oral sex, for example) could represent the plea for the arrival of drought.

Furthermore, studies suggest that the El Niño phenomenon has destroyed their entire irrigation system. This disaster would have made the Mochica people lose confidence in political and religious authorities, making them embrace other cultures, even failing to see sex as a way to talk to their gods.