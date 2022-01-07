Modal’s share (MODL11) shoots 45% on the Stock Exchange after an XP purchase announcement

(Getty Images)

Modal’s shares (MODL11) traded on B3 opened the trading session this Friday (7) in strong high, after the announcement of purchase by XP Inc. (XPBR31).

At around 10:25 am (Eastern time), the assets were traded up around 45% on the Brazilian stock exchange, at R$12.10.

According to a statement released this morning, the acquisition of Modal will take place with up to 19.5 million new “Class A” shares of XP – a 35% premium on the average price of Banco Modal in the last thirty days.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

There will be a transaction for the full deal through a corporate reorganization, which will result in the incorporation of the bank by a subsidiary of XP Inc..

“With the complementary value proposition of ecosystems and several levers for value creation (such as relevant and numerous synergies in revenue and data use), it is expected that the combination of the businesses will consistently and sustainably add value to the shareholders of both companies,” writes XP in the statement.

The BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts) of XP Inc. (XPBR31) traded on the B3 opened the trading session at an increase of around 2%, began to trade stable and then regained strength, advancing around 1%. XP stock receipts had a slight increase of 0.88%, to R$ 155.34.

The performance was also high in the Nasdaq (US) pre-market, where XP shares are listed, with gains of 0.92%, trading at US$ 27.34.

According to XP, the investment platform developed by Banco Modal over the last few years, with a complete banking solution, will be reinforced by the integration with the XP ecosystem and will contribute to accelerating the offer of Banco XP’s products.

Also according to the statement, Banco Modal will remain independent and segregated, despite being part of the XP ecosystem. “The company’s current partners and executives will be aligned with our long-term goals and will continue to manage Banco Modal as an independent financial ecosystem, seeking to offer the best experience to its customers.”

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

In the evaluation of Guide Investimentos, the news is positive and represents a strategic acquisition to gain XP’s market share in providing financial services in the domestic market.

In a report, Bradesco BBI also assesses that the incorporation of Modal by XP is positive for both parties. According to analysts, it makes sense for XP to gain even more exposure to the B2C segment, especially considering Modal’s strong presence in the mini futures market (foreign exchange and indexes).

From the point of view of valuation, the bank expects it to be accretive, as the acquisition multiples are discounted 10% to 15% from XP’s price-to-earnings multiple expected for 2022. Modal, largely incorporating the premium of around 50% on yesterday’s closing price.

Still not investing abroad? XP Strategist gives a free class on how to become a partner in the largest companies in the world, right from his cell phone – and without speaking English