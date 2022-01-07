More than 100 positive cases on a flight from Italy to India – Observer

You have free access to all Observer articles by being our subscriber.



A total of 125 passengers who arrived in the city of Amritsar, in northern India, on a flight from Italy, tested positive for Covid-19.

Health authorities have confirmed that all will be placed in isolation.

These 125 individuals were among 179 passengers on a flight that departed Milan and landed in Amitsar on Wednesday afternoon.

The reports submitted claim that of the 160 passengers tested (children who traveled on the plane were exempt from testing), 125 were positive.

PUB • CONTINUE READING BELOW

Images showed ambulances outside Amitsar airport to transport passengers who had piled up at the entrance gates.

India reported more than 90,000 cases of SARS-Cov-2 virus infection on Thursday – six times the number reported in the previous week, linked to the Omicron variant, experts said.

The country mourned another 325 deaths in the 24 hours on Thursday, but only one of those fatalities was related to the variant.

Authorities say that the Omicron variant has been prevalent in Indian cities and that crowds of large numbers of people should be avoided.

The states of Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Jharkhand have all raised “great waves of concern”, with a large increase in cases and in the positivity rate.

India reported, as of Thursday, more than 35 million cases of Covid-19 infection and about 482,000 deaths caused by the virus.

A second disastrous wave swept the country between April and May 2021, with the number of positive cases and deaths depleting hospital beds, oxygen and medication.

Experts and doctors fear that health services will derail — especially given the upcoming elections in India, which often lead to large gatherings and demonstrations.

A large number of states, including Delhi and Maharashtra, have reintroduced limitations and curfews to limit these gatherings and reduce the spread of the virus.