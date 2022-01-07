More than 800 grain trucks remain parked on the Venezuelan border – Economy

BRASILIA – While the impasse between the elite of the federal civil service and the government of Jair Bolsonaro, more than 800 trucks are still parked on the border of the Brazil with the Venezuela waiting for release by IRS. This Thursday, the 6th, 72 trucks with perishable food were released, but 300 trucks are waiting on the asphalt and another 500 are on the road, according to the assistant inspector of the Revenue Service in Pacaraima (RR), Aderaldo Eugênio da Silva. “The standard operation continues, as the federal government unfortunately did not recognize our work,” he said.

The director of the Department of Foreign Trade of the Department of Planning and Development of Roraima, Edward Oestreicher, said he expects at least 85 trucks to be released per day throughout this week. “This is an expressive number even for a day of normal flow. But it should take some time for the dammed volume to be released,” he stated.

Most of the fleet takes food exported by producers from Roraima to the neighboring country, which has been facing production restrictions for years. In the morning, the government of Roraima estimated that the cargo stopped at the border totaled R$ 150 million, mostly grain. There were also perishable supplies such as meat, but these trucks were released this Thursday.

the truck driver Mateus Monteiro de Oliveira, 57 years old, started making the route between Boa Vista (RR) and Venezuela two months ago. It invested in a truck with the capacity to transport up to 30 tons of sugar on each trip, but it is already starting to lose money with the stoppage of the Federal Revenue at the border, in Pacaraima.

He reports that he was on the Venezuelan side when the standard operation of the tax auditors began, and he had the truck – already empty – held up in the neighboring country for several days and only yesterday he managed to return to Brazil. Today, again loaded with sugar, he is one of more than 800 drivers waiting in line once more.

“They released the empty trucks yesterday to enter Brazil. I’ve already loaded it again in Boa Vista and I’m here in line. I’m hoping they’ll at least clear the entrance to the IRS yard for us to sleep tonight. And only tomorrow morning will there be a new list of those who will be able to go to Venezuela”, he says.

In addition to the damage caused by the stationary truck, the professional complains about the lack of structure at the border, without electricity, a bathroom or even a place for food. “We need to leave the truck and walk back to get a meal. In addition to what we have already spent on diesel, each day stopped here has a cost of at least R$ 100 for basic foodstuffs”, he calculates. “The weather is not good, because the trip is very exhausting. You invest in the truck and keep it parked, not receiving and, worse still, spending. You keep your bread in the air”, he completes.

The governor of Roraima, Antonio Denarium (PP), met on Wednesday, 5th, with the transport unions of the region and with representatives of Sindifisco in the State. The impasse, however, is in the hands of the federal government. Therefore, the governor’s office informed that he should try to resume talks with the minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes.

Wanted, the National Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue (Sindifisco), reported that there was no progress in negotiations with the government on the efficiency bonus. The category continues in “turtle operation” and more than 1,200 auditors had already handed over the positions of leadership and coordination earlier this week, for a total of 7,500. THE National Union of Labor Tax Auditors (Sinait) also awaits a response from the minister of Work and Social Security, Onyx Lorenzoni. So far 160 Labor auditors have also left their command positions, out of a total of 298.

The movement began after President Bolsonaro announced in December that he would restructure police careers linked to the Ministry of Justice, such as the Federal Police and the Federal Highway Police. The government even set aside R$1.7 billion in the 2022 Budget to cover only the security categories that are its government’s base of support.

THE Permanent National Forum of Typical State Careers (Fonacate) approved at the end of December a calendar of mobilization of public servants for salary readjustments, including strikes in January – the first on the 18th -, and assemblies in February to deliberate on a general strike. The president of Fonacate, Rudinei Marques, confirmed today that so far there has not been any signal from the government to open a negotiation.