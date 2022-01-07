Most effective booster after Coronavac is by Pfizer, says Brazilian study

According to a study due to be published in the pre-prints section of The Lancet scientific journal in the coming days, patients who received two doses of Coronavac vaccine against Covid-19 have a greater increase in antibodies when Pfizer’s vaccine is given as an reinforcement.
The research, carried out by a group of Brazilian institutions, including the University of São Paulo (USP), Federal University of Bahia (UFBA) and D’Or Institute for Research and Education (Idor), in partnership with the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom, the University of Siena, Italy, and the International Vaccine Institute, South Korea, are yet to be reviewed by the scientific community.
The 1,240 patients who participated in the study received the two doses of Coronavac and, six months later, came for the booster. They were divided into four groups, and each received a different formula as a third dose. The immunizers from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Janssen and Coronavac were tested.
All groups had an increase in antibodies, but the different vaccines showed a higher increase than continuing with Coronavac for booster. Among them, the best result was with the Pfizer formula, which showed an increase of 152 times in neutralizing antibodies, followed by AstraZeneca (90 times), Janssen (77 times) and Coronavac (12 times).
This study should discourage the government from using Coronavac as a booster dose, leaving the immunizing agent as the last alternative, only when there is no other formula and in a primary vaccination schedule.
“All of the heterologous booster regimens induced high levels of neutralizing antibodies with 100% serum positivity in all groups except in the elderly who received the homologous booster. This group had 66.7% seropositivity,” the researchers write. Serum positivity assesses the effectiveness of the formula against coronavirus.
The most common adverse effects are pain at the site (76% for Pfizer, 63% for AstraZeneca, 60% for Janssen and 39% for Coronavac) and headache (30%, 49%, 46% and 20%, respectively). Five cases of serious side effects, which may be related to the vaccine, have been registered, but there is no confirmation of cause and effect.
The researchers confirm that all the vaccines used are safe and induce increases in antibodies, but Pfizer’s RNA formula was the one that showed the best results.