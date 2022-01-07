Most effective booster after Coronavac is by Pfizer, says Brazilian study

According to a study due to be published in the pre-prints section of The Lancet scientific journal in the coming days, patients who received two doses of Coronavac vaccine against Covid-19 have a greater increase in antibodies when Pfizer’s vaccine is given as an reinforcement.

The research, carried out by a group of Brazilian institutions, including the University of São Paulo (USP), Federal University of Bahia (UFBA) and D’Or Institute for Research and Education (Idor), in partnership with the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom, the University of Siena, Italy, and the International Vaccine Institute, South Korea, are yet to be reviewed by the scientific community.

The 1,240 patients who participated in the study received the two doses of Coronavac and, six months later, came for the booster. They were divided into four groups, and each received a different formula as a third dose. The immunizers from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Janssen and Coronavac were tested.

All groups had an increase in antibodies, but the different vaccines showed a higher increase than continuing with Coronavac for booster. Among them, the best result was with the Pfizer formula, which showed an increase of 152 times in neutralizing antibodies, followed by AstraZeneca (90 times), Janssen (77 times) and Coronavac (12 times).

This study should discourage the government from using Coronavac as a booster dose, leaving the immunizing agent as the last alternative, only when there is no other formula and in a primary vaccination schedule.

***Third-dose-against-a-covid The Ministry of Health announced the reduction of the time interval for applying the 3rd dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. The booster can now be taken four months after the 2nd doseRafaela Felicciano/Metropolis ***Third-dose-against-a-covid The decision, implemented by the Health Departments of the states and municipalities, covers all people over 18, regardless of age group or professionAline Massuca/ Metropoles ***Third-dose-against-a-covid Some states, however, have further reduced the interval from one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to another, as is the case in São Paulo Fábio Vieira/Metropolis ***Third-dose-against-a-covid-2 Anyone who took the Janssen vaccine, initially a single dose, should take the second dose two months apart. Five months later, the individual will be able to take the booster.Rafaela Felicciano/Metropolis ***third-dose-against-covid-9 In the case of women who have taken Janssen and are currently pregnant or have recently given birth, they should use Pfizer’s immunizing agent as a booster dose.Gustavo Alcantara / Metropoles ***Third-dose-against-covid-4 The decision to expand the supply of the booster dose was taken based on studies by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation in partnership with the University of OxfordIgo Estrela/Metropolis ***Third-dose-against-a-covid-1 The surveys indicated the need for a booster dose after the first vaccinations against Covid-19, including for those who took JanssenRafaela Felicciano/Metropolis ***micron-and-third-dose-against-covid-2 Due to Ômicron, Health agencies in several countries warn about the importance of applying booster doses to contain the spread of the virus and the emergence of new strainsAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***Third-dose-against-covid-3 Now, the Ministry of Health plans to complete by May 2022 the application of the booster dose for the target audience across the countryRafaela Felicciano/Metropolis 0

“All of the heterologous booster regimens induced high levels of neutralizing antibodies with 100% serum positivity in all groups except in the elderly who received the homologous booster. This group had 66.7% seropositivity,” the researchers write. Serum positivity assesses the effectiveness of the formula against coronavirus.

The most common adverse effects are pain at the site (76% for Pfizer, 63% for AstraZeneca, 60% for Janssen and 39% for Coronavac) and headache (30%, 49%, 46% and 20%, respectively). Five cases of serious side effects, which may be related to the vaccine, have been registered, but there is no confirmation of cause and effect.

The researchers confirm that all the vaccines used are safe and induce increases in antibodies, but Pfizer’s RNA formula was the one that showed the best results.