GO FUND ME; DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE The mother claimed that Olivia suffered from autism, seizures, developmental delays, among other illnesses.

Dee Dee, the mother who fell ill and nearly killed her own daughter Gipsy, was an inspiration to other women. Kelly Renner Turner, 43, confessed, through a legal agreement, to lying that her daughter was ill to get donations. She is also responsible for the crimes of child abuse, theft and the murder of her seven-year-old daughter.

The mother and daughter became famous in 2012 for the supposed condition of 7-year-old Olivia Gant. They received about $23,000 in donations and a lot of media attention, especially after completing Olivia’s “wish list”. Kelly claimed that her daughter was born prematurely and suffered from autism, seizures, developmental delays, among other illnesses.

Investigations into the case began in 2018, after Kelly took another of her daughters to hospital due to bone pain caused by one-by-one cancer. This aroused more suspicion in the doctors, who no longer believed that Olivia’s health problems were terminal.

Under investigation, an autopsy of Olivia’s body declared that the cause of her death was inconclusive, with no evidence of kidney failure, contrary to what Kelly Turner claimed was her daughter’s death. Furthermore, the prosecution also argued that the child had her medical care interrupted by Kelly, thus allowing the girl to die.

The CBN newspaper also found that the family received about $600.00 dollars in total in donations and Medicaid benefits, despite the family’s health plan offered by Turner’s husband’s company.

The Colorado, US resident has also been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree salsification, and attempt to influence a government official, and second-degree forgery, all of which she pleads not guilty. Kelly’s sentence is scheduled for February 9th.