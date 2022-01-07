Mother is arrested after kidnapping children to avoid vaccination

The mother will be heard this week by the Justice in Seville – Photo: JOSE MANUEL VIDAL / EFE – ARCHIVE

The mother of two pre-teens was detained this Wednesday (5) in southern Spain for having kidnapped her children to prevent her ex-husband from taking them to be vaccinated against Covid-19, according to local sources.

The 46-year-old woman was wanted for kidnapping minors, according to the complaint filed on December 16 by the boys’ father, who lives near Seville, in the Andalusia region, a spokesman told AFP of the local justice.

The father said he had not heard from his 12- and 14-year-old children since early November, and he accused his ex-wife of kidnapping them to prevent him from taking them to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Wanted by the police, the woman finally appeared in court this Wednesday morning, in Seville, along with her two children, according to the source.

According to a spokesman for the Guardia Civil, the minors, who had not attended their classes since early November, were handed over to their father on Wednesday. The mother remains in preventive detention, awaiting a court hearing.

Spain is one of the European countries that carried out one of the biggest vaccination campaigns against Covid-19. About 90% of the population over 12 years of age in the country is already immunized.