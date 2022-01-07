Mother who pretended that her daughter had a terminal illness admits to be guilty of the girl’s death – Revista Crescer | education

+



A woman from Colorado, United States, accused of killing her 7-year-old daughter Olivia, pretending the girl had a terminal illness, pleaded guilty this Monday (3) to child abuse and neglect that led to the girl’s death . Kelly Turner, 43, still pleaded guilty to fraud as Olivia received donations and gifts from charities aimed at seriously ill children. Kelly has been in pre-trial detention since 2019.

Mother convinced doctors that little Olivia had serious illnesses (Photo: Personal archive)

The documents exposed by the prosecution indicate that Kelly claimed that Olivia suffered from various ailments, including a seizure disorder and an accumulation of fluid in the brain that, in fact, the girl did not have. The child’s cause of death was originally attributed to intestinal failure, but after the girl’s body was exhumed in 2018, an autopsy found no physical evidence of the problem or the other illnesses Kelly claimed the daughter had.

The autopsy was inconclusive as to the cause of Olivia’s death, but prosecutors say the girl was malnourished when she died. The girl died at Colorado Children’s Hospital in July 2017. According to the prosecution, several doctors told investigators that the child did not have a terminal condition.

Olivia began receiving treatment at the hospital in 2013 and the girl’s alleged medical problems made headlines in the Denver area. An investigation by the Denver Post last year found that some doctors and nurses at Children’s Hospital in Colorado had expressed concern to the institution’s management that the girl might be clinically abused by her mother, months before the little girl died. Hospital directors, however, did not consider at the time that the suspects had sufficient evidence to make a complaint to the police.

Kelly Turner, 43, has admitted to being guilty of her daughter’s death (Photo: Reproduction)

Prosecutors say, based on the investigation, it is clear that Olivia “was subjected to a lifetime of painful and frightening tests and surgical procedures that resulted in her death.”

Thanks to the repercussions of Olivia’s alleged health problems, the girl received several gifts and donations from strangers and charities. Police began to suspect that something was wrong, however, upon receiving a doctor’s tip in early 2018, when Kelly returned to Colorado Children’s Hospital with her eldest daughter, claiming the girl was experiencing “bone aches ”. The doctor who attended the woman and child decided to report it because he knew about Olivia’s case and realized that Kelly was lying about the eldest daughter’s medical history.

After a brief investigation, authorities decided to separate Kelly from her eldest daughter. The girl has had no further health complaints or medical problems since being separated from her mother. Kelly’s sentence will be given on February 9th.

