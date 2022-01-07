Movie star Michael B. Jordan appears on wanted list by Ceará police | Ceará

Share this news on WhatsApp

Michael B. Jordan’s photo is one of three images in the Term of Photographic Recognition of the Civil Police of Ceará. The presentation of the photos resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old teenager as suspected of being involved in the massacre.

Regarding the realization of the recognition of people, the Civil Police informed in a note that the photographic recognition work is “just one of the steps that can lead to the indictment of an accused”. Witness statements and technical expertise at crime scenes (fingerprint collection, security camera analysis, for example) are also part of the investigation process.

“It is worth noting that the police work gathered supporting elements through technical evidence, through expertise, and testimonials”, says the institution.

The police also said that they issued a technical note, in September 2021, which defines the norms for action to recognize people, whether in person or photograph, to be followed by the Ceará State Police delegates.

The police said that the investigative work related to the deaths that occurred in the Sapiranga neighborhood, carried out by the Department of Homicides and Protection of Persons (DHPP) resulted in the identification of 28 people, of which 22 adults were indicted.

Second murder mastermind with five deaths in Fortaleza is arrested

Five people died and six were injured in the slaughter in Bairro Sapiranga, in Fortaleza, on Christmas night. Raí César Silva Araújo, who already has a criminal record for drug trafficking, is suspected of being the mastermind of the crime, was arrested while traveling from Mossoró, in Rio Grande do Norte, to the state capital.

The arrest was made by federal highway police and by civil police from Rio Grande do Norte, after receiving information from the Civil Police of Ceará, regarding the suspect’s escape. With the arrest, the number of those captured goes up to 13.

This was the seventh massacre that took place in Ceará in 2021, resulting in the death of 32 people in this type of crime.