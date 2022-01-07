MS jumps from 100 to 821 Covid cases in the last 24 hours: ‘Bumpy,’ says health secretary

Mato Grosso do Sul jumped from an average of 100 daily cases of Covid to 821, this in the last 24 hours, according to the Secretary of State for Health, Geraldo Resende, told Jornal Midiamax. The number, which he called “booming” made the folder take a series of measures to try to contain the new outbreak of the disease.

“We are having meetings all the time, discussing this scenario that is presenting itself, with very large growth. The average of 100 to 821 cases is a staggering number and shows the growth of the disease, especially among those who were not vaccinated, those who did not have the complete cycle and those who did not take the booster dose”, commented Resende.

Even without deaths, the secretary says that the outbreak is worrying, since, concomitantly with this, we have cases of Influenza and Flurona. “It is an outbreak that is happening across the country, with an equally resounding growth of Influenza. We are making decisions and the main thing is to increase testing in all municipalities, carrying out direct monitoring in health units”, he explained.

Testing Center distributes about 600 passwords a day

With capacity since the beginning of the week, the Testing Center,located on Rua Barão do Rio Branco, near Praça do Rádio Clube, in Campo Grande, it is distributing between 500 and 600 tickets a day. Due to the high demand, the person responsible for the site, nurse Lina Ribeiro, reinforced once again that the population can also seek care in 72 health units, distributed in 7 regions of the city.

“Here it opens at 7:00 am and today we have already distributed 192 passwords, until 7:45 am. Yesterday, during the day, there were 630 passwords. It is necessary to clarify, once again, that the population can also seek care at health centers.They are also doing Covid tests there. In the case of the Influenza test, it is only done if the person is hospitalized at the health center or is suspected of having H3N2”, explained Ribeiro.

As the nurse, the passwords will be distributed until 14:00 and then the service continues on demand. “We will serve everyone until the end, with free demand. We organized two rooms here and we are dividing people”, he said.

Inner city is also experiencing ‘outbreak’

In Ribas do Rio Pardo, for example, the city came to celebrate zero hospitalizations and not even any investigation by Covid, last December, has now returned to a worrying scenario: dozens of confirmations of new cases in recent days, people arriving in the city looking for a job already contaminated and a positive case for H3N2.

“We have 40 positive cases, 18 of which were confirmed this Wednesday (5). All of them are in home treatment. The city had zero cases for several days and now we had to return with care at what we call the Covid Center,” he told the Mediamax Newspaper the municipal health secretary, Matheus Bolis Fatin.

Covid Center reopened after an increase in cases in Ribas do Rio Pardo – Ribas do Rio Pardo City Hall/Publishing

Read too



SELECTIVE PROCESS Preliminary results of the SES Selection Process published

COVID IN NEW ANDRADINA Covid-19 cases explode in Nova Andradina with 60 active patients

COVID IN BRAZIL Within 24 hours, health departments confirmed 27,267 new positive diagnoses from Covid-19

COVID-19 Mayor Marquinhos Trad tests positive for covid-19

COVID IN NEW ANDRADINA Active Covid-19 cases rise to more than 40 this Wednesday (5th) in Nova Andradina