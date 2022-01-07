‘My Name Is Kovid And I’m Not A Virus’ Says Indian Entrepreneur Profile On Twitter | World

“My name is Kovid and I’m not a virus” is the first sentence of the Indian businessman’s Twitter profile Kovid Kapoor, which causes a sensation on social networks.
The 31-year-old man, head of a travel agency, explained that he traveled abroad this week for the first time since the pandemic began, and that his name “amused a lot of people”.
“My future trips abroad will be fun,” says the message that received 40,000 likes and was shared 4,000 times.
‘My name is Kovid and I’m not a virus,’ says Indian businessman — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/Kovid Kapoor
He said that while his name helped him break the ice at meetings, it gave him trouble ordering coffee at establishments like Starbucks, where customers are called by name.
His comment generated an avalanche of jokes, messages and even interview requests, introducing a bit of lightness to the topic, amid an increase in the number of cases, due to the omicron variant in India.
In an interview with AFP, he said he hopes that all this advertising will have repercussions on his company, which is in difficulties, as well as all those in the sector.
Kovid Kapoor, Indian who makes fun of his name on Twitter: “I’m not a virus” — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
Kovid, which in Hindu and Sanskrit means “scholar” or “learned person”, is a rare name in India. He says that his mother chose his name long before he was born.
“It’s a memorable name, the meaning of which is beautiful, and I wouldn’t change it for anything in the world,” he said.