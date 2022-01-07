Nathalia Arcuri releases finance courses for R$1 for 24 hours

The courses ‘Eu, Chefe de Mim’, aimed at self-employed persons, and ‘My Salary, Minhas Rules’, focused on those who receive a fixed salary, by Me Poupe!, will be offered this Thursday (6) for R$1. Originally offered for BRL 499 each, the discount will be available for just 24 hours through a link posted at 8 pm today.

The organization’s founder and finance specialist, Nathalia Arcuri, highlights that the social function of democratizing knowledge in financial education is one of the pillars of Me Poupe!.

“The last two years have not been easy for the world and even less for Brazil. We have hundreds of free content on all our platforms, but being able to offer our exclusive method in a more complete training for those who want to change their financial life for good makes me very satisfied, as they are the ones who will help transform the country” , says Arcuri.

The specialist also says that each course comprises four hours of content, eleven of which are video lessons, in addition to support material, e-books, digital certificate of completion and application of the NA method in practice. Those who buy the course at a discount should complete the course in three months.

In addition to Arcuri, the professor and columnist for the E-InvestorEduardo Mira, in addition to Kaká Furlan and Carol Souza, founders of UseCripto, and Fernando Jobs, a technology specialist.

