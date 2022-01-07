Neon abilities leak; learn more about the character kit

Neon will be the next agent to be launched on VALUE. The character is one of the novelties that the Riot Games is preparing for Episode 4. Images have already been revealed by the company and, this Thursday (6), the skills were leaked on the internet.

Expressway, Electric Rebound, Voltaic Equipment and Overload are the names of the skills in Portuguese. From the kit, only Voltaic Equipment does not need to be purchased and has a charge. Via Expressa costs 300 credits and has a face, while Electric Ricochet can be purchased for 200 credits and has two charges. To activate the ultimate you will need 7 orbs.

See the text for each skill below:

Expressway – Fire two energy lines on the ground ahead. The lines extend for a short distance or until they reach a surface. They become walls of static electricity that block vision and deal damage to enemies they pass through.

The expectation, now, is that the eighteenth agent will arrive at the game after the arrival of Episode 4 of Act 1, scheduled to arrive at the FPS starting on January 12th of this year.