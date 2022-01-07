New affairs by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had an amazing time together; understand!

After a wedding that got the word out, it looks like the line has actually moved for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. In recent months, there have been rumors and evidence that the muse is living an affair with Pete Davidson, while the rapper is involved with actress Julia Fox. What no one expected is that Pete and Julia would have an unusual past together.

This Wednesday (5), PAPER Magazine recalled that the new affairs of Kim and Kanye have already starred in the same photo shoot together. In November 2019, Pete was on the cover of the publication’s #BreakTheInternet issue, in which he appeared as a Ken doll, all laminated. The proposal was to make references about the objectification of celebrities – like Davidson – and even play with jokes about “big dick energy” (something like “big dick energy”) in his case.

On the occasion, Julia Fox was chosen to represent Pete’s Ken Barbie. The end result was a series of very conceptual images of the two, with several playful scenarios, lots of robotic poses, and a representation of darker versions of the traditional puppets. Watch a few moments from the rehearsal below:

Now that the images are back on the web, many people have been surprised by the coincidence of it all, with Julia and Pete becoming the romantic interests of the former Kardashian-West couple. “Okay, this Julia Fox and Pete Davidson essay for PAPER just caught my eye and I’m about to become a conspiracy theorist who puts on a tinfoil hat.”, joked Vanity Fair magazine editor Emily Kirkpatrick. Others even opined: “This rehearsal was an omen”.

ok this julia fox / pete davidson paper mag shoot was just brought to my attention and i’m about to go full tin hat conspiracy theorist pic.twitter.com/qUz0Amcqb7 — internet baby (@kirkpate) January 5, 2022

this pete davidson/julia fox photoshoot was an omen pic.twitter.com/lD3fL8eUYA — hot girl midsommar (@verymimi) January 3, 2022

There were even some rather audacious theories – or expectations –. “Can’t wait for Julia Fox and Pete Davidson to eventually cheat on Kim and Kanye with each other”, fired a Twitter user. Jeez!

Can’t wait for Julia fox and Pete Davidson to eventually Cheat on Kim and Kanye with eachother — kimmy (@wass6p) January 5, 2022

After speculations of a relationship with Irina Shayk, it seems Kanye West has really moved on. The star was seen last Tuesday (4) enjoying the night with Julia Fox in New York. In addition, last weekend, the two were registered while enjoying a meeting in the city of Miami.

Rumors of an affair between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have surfaced months ago, since the star appeared on “Saturday Night Live”. Recently, the lovebirds embarked on a romantic trip to the Bahamas, increasing speculation about the relationship.