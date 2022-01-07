New coronavirus variant identified in France; meet IHU

posted on 01/05/2022 15:44 / updated on 01/05/2022 15:44



(credit: NIAID)

Researchers at the University Hospital Institute of Marseille have identified a new variant of the coronavirus with more than 40 genetic mutations. The call of IHU, the Institute’s acronym, may be associated with a possible increase in the transmission of the disease.

A nouveau variant COVID-19 with the detection of the IHU Méditerranée Infection issu of Forcalquier patients. Il a été baptise variant IHU et deposé sur GISAID sous le nom of B.1.640.2. pic.twitter.com/Rh3klIxy0w — IHU Méditerranée Infection (@IHU_Marseille) December 9, 2021

According to the researchers who identified it, little is known about the variant, but it was noted that it is derived from another variant, B.1.640, which is under surveillance by the World Health Organization (WHO) and was detected in September 2021 in the Republic of Congo.

The new strain of SARS-CoV-2 has 46 mutations in all, including one that is associated with a possible increase in covid-19 contagion. Its technical name was defined as B.1.640.2.

The first cases of the variant were identified in Forcalquier, in the Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur region of France. In Marseille, a dozen cases were also registered, but they were associated with trips to Cameroon, a country that borders the Republic of Congo.

The IHU in the city of Marseille specializes in infectious diseases and is headed by Dr Didier Raoult — who received a warning in 2021 from the French Doctors Association after violating a code of ethics by promoting the use of an antimalarial drug — hydroxychloroquine — as treatment of covid-19, even without proof of its effectiveness.

The information was released by the Institute’s social networks in early December. So far, there is nothing new about the new variant.

For infectious diseases, it is not necessary to worry about it because, according to the results presented, it has not grown around the world. “Yes, we need to focus on emerging variants. Great scientists are already doing that. That’s why the new variant was originally identified weeks ago. However, not all of them are worrisome and don’t need to appear in scary headlines,” he says. Dr. Emma Hodcroft of Nextstrain, Institute of Social and Preventive Medicine (ISPM) in Switzerland and the Universität Bern.

Getting a lot of questions about B.1.640.2 #B16402 today.

Please read Tom’s thread below. Yes, it’s scientifically interesting (*a lot of things are*), but it’s old (1st seq Oct ’21) & doesn’t seem to be growing. this one’s more #scariant than #variant. https://t.co/pWLACebb6y — Dr Emma Hodcroft (@firefoxx66) January 4, 2022

And to pre-empt some comments:

Yes, we do need to focus on emerging variants. A lot of great scientists are already doing this (that’s how this was picked up originally, weeks ago). However, they don’t all turn out to be concerning, & don’t need to be scary headlines. — Dr Emma Hodcroft (@firefoxx66) January 4, 2022

Tom Peacock, a virologist at the Imperial Department of Infectious Diseases in England, points out that the variant was identified before the omicron and that it is really not necessary to worry about the IHU or B.1.640.2.

Lots of chat about B.1.640.2 in the last few days – just a few points to keep in mind:

– B.1.640.2 actually predates Omicron

– in all that time there are exactly… 20 sequences (compared to the >120k Omis in less time)

Def not one worth worrying about too much at the mo… — Tom Peacock (@PeacockFlu) January 3, 2022