New Covid-19 cases threaten to delay Fluminense’s preparation for Carioca and Pre-Libertadores | Rio de Janeiro

With the mission to play Pre-Libertadores in 2022, Fluminense was quick in the market and hired all seven of its reinforcements during the holidays – including the two not yet officially announced, Germán Cano and Cristiano. With no time to waste, the club is scheduled to start the pre-season next Monday with the entire squad at the disposal of coach Abel Braga, who will have two weeks to draft the team for the Carioca Championship and with an eye on the game against the Millonarios, from Colombia, in Pré-Libertadores. However, an external factor threatens to delay tricolor planning: Covid-19.

1 of 4 Players will be tested before re-presenting at Fluminense — Photo: Publicity / Fluminense Players will be tested before re-presenting at Fluminense — Photo: Disclosure / Fluminense

Since the emergence of the Ômicron variant – more contagious, although less severe –, the world has broken daily records for the new coronavirus cases. And among the newly infected are two of Fluminense’s reinforcements: Felipe Melo and Germán Cano. With this, they will not be able to start the pre-season with the group at CT Carlos Castilho.

The steering wheel was on vacation at his beach house in Maresias, on the north coast of São Paulo, and used his social media to make it public that he and his wife tested positive and are in isolation with mild symptoms. The forward is in Argentina and would arrive last Thursday in Rio de Janeiro, but with the contamination, he had to reschedule the trip for the next Wednesday. He is asymptomatic.

2 of 4 Abel Braga will start working without all the pieces available — Photo: Daniel Perpetuo / Fluminense FC Abel Braga will start working without all the pieces available — Photo: Daniel Perpetuo / Fluminense FC

And more cases can arise. Fluminense will test everyone before the re-presentation, both from the cast and the coaching staff. The club also monitors new guidelines that shorten the quarantine time required for the infected. Last Wednesday, the municipal health secretary of Rio de Janeiro, Daniel Soranz, reduced the period of isolation from 10 to seven days. And in asymptomatic cases, the period can drop to five days, as long as under the guidance of a doctor.

If the number of infected increases, it will further compromise the tricolor preparation for the beginning of 2022. The Carioca starts on January 26, and Fluminense plans to go full force and use the State as a kind of laboratory to define the best team to face Millonarios on February 22, by Pre-Libertadores.

3 of 4 Academia do CT during the disinfection process before returning to training — Photo: Publicity / Fluminense CT Academy during the disinfection process before returning to training — Photo: Publicity / Fluminense

Fluminense has already suffered two outbreaks of Covid-19 in the squad since the beginning of the pandemic: the first in september 2020, at the time of elimination for Atlético-GO in the Copa do Brasil, when nine players tested positive; and the second in November 2020, which affected eight athletes and made the then tricolor coach, Odair Hellmann, to take several boys to face Bragantino for the Brasileirão.

The ge Fluminense podcast is available on the following platforms: