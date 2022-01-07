New DualSense colors and PS5 skins appear at CES

The models with the new DualSense colors and the PS5 were exhibited at CES 2022, a major technological event where Sony was present. The Japanese company showed images of the devices to promote them.

The GameStop portal shared a record of the hardware on Twitter, and netizens were very excited about the result of the Japanese giant’s official customizations. See how they turned out:

spotted at #CES2022 Our first in-person look at the new controller and faceplate colors. 😍 pic.twitter.com/1v6zsYVJLV — GameStop (@GameStop) January 5, 2022

The new DualSense colors will be available from January 2022. The looks will be part of the “Galaxia Collection” and will join Midnight Black and Cosmic Red, other models already released.

Another product with slated for release in January 2022 are the PS5 faceplates — in Brazil, this can happen a little later. They will come in similar colors to the controls — Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple.

Pre-sales of new DualSense colors

