New Flamengo coach, Paulo Sousa knows Ninho’s facilities and is welcomed by Gabigol | Flamengo

After disembarking in Rio de Janeiro at 6:35 am this Friday, coach Paulo Sousa went along with members of his commission to visit the facilities of the Ninho do Urubu. Next Monday, the Portuguese will have the company of the main players, who will re-present themselves after the holidays.

1 of 2 Paulo Sousa and Gabigol at Flamengo CT — Photo: Reproduction Paulo Sousa and Gabigol at Flamengo CT — Photo: Reproduction

Gabigol, who anticipated his return, has already met Paulo Sousa. In the video released by Flamengo on social networks, the club highlighted the phrase called shirt 9 link to the new coach: “Win, win and win”. The rest of the cast will perform next Monday (10), at CT do Ninho do Urubu. Gabigol anticipated the return on his own, to be able to physically prepare for the season, which will have the World Cup at the end of the year, the athlete’s personal objective.

>>>> Paulo Sousa arrives in Rio de Janeiro to start work at Flamengo: “I’m excited” <<<<

Upon his arrival this morning, Paulo Sousa gave an interview to Fla TV. The new coach said he was excited about the new job, which he said was a unique opportunity. However, he recognized the quality of his opponents and said that a lot of work was needed for the individual quality of the rubro-negro team to stand out:

– Very happy, very happy. I’ve already felt the affection from Portugal. During the trip, after the trip… I’m excited. I couldn’t complete the book I got. I saw many games last season, not only Flamengo but our opponents. Within a coach’s career, these possibilities don’t happen very often. I was always living with Flamengo, even when I was a player. When you have the chance to represent a club of this magnitude, I am very happy to be in this project. I did a cast analysis. Individual quality is not synonymous with victories, and we have to work harder than others for quality to stand out. In the second, players need to have everything well planned.