New PIS 2022 and Pasep calendar may change this Friday (7); See dates, paytable and latest news

THE PIS/Pasep 2022 starts to be paid early this year and the beneficiaries can’t wait to schedule to receive this money. So, calendar of PIS/Pasep 2022 is causing a lot of expectations [Saiba mais sobre o calendário abaixo]

New PIS 2022 and Pasep calendar

a calendar of payments of PIS/Pasep 2022 has already been released, but this came from a proposal by the Federal Government, which must be voted on by this Friday (7), by the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (codefat).

According to Sérgio Luiz Leite, a representative of Força Sindical at Codefat, the proposal will be submitted to a vote by the council members.

In other words, if this calendar is not approved, a new PIS/Pasep 2022 calendar should still be released in the coming weeks.

PIS 2022 payment schedule

The PIS 2022 calendar starts on February 8th, for workers born in January, and continues with new releases until March 31st, when the deposit is made for those born in December.

You can check all the PIS/Pasep 2022 calendar dates per birthday month and understand better by clicking here.

Pasep 2022 payment schedule

Following the same pattern of the PIS 2022 calendar of those born in February, these beneficiaries receive on February 10, 2022.

PIS 2022 and Pasep table

The benefit has a value that is calculated proportionally to the number of months worked in the base year (2020). Below, you can check the table of values: