New York Times Closes Deal to Buy Sports News Site for $550 Million

THE New York Times closed a $550 million deal with the website News The Athletic. The sports website has 1.2 million subscribers and can help the newspaper reach the target of 10 million subscribers ahead of schedule, which was in 2025. By the end of the third quarter of 2021, between July and September, the newspaper had 8.4 million subscribers.

The acquisition has not been confirmed by New York Times in a report on the subject made by the editors of the NYT, who learned the story from two sources linked to the agreement.

In growth efforts, the American newspaper bought the sites The Wirecutter and The Sweethome for US$30 million in 2016. In 2020, the New York Times also bought the podcast producer “Serial” for US$ 25 million dollars. In other words, the agreement with the website The Athletic it may not be the first purchase, but it may be the biggest made by the newspaper to date.

The Athletic

The Athletic was founded in Chicago in 2016 by entrepreneurs Alex Mather and Adam Hansmann. The proposal is to offer readers in-depth journalistic coverage about sports, an editorial that has lost space in the mainstream media.

The site hired prominent journalists from the sports scene and began publishing both coverage of the top professional sports games as well as feature stories and podcasts. The Athletic has 400 employees hired from a total of 600 collaborators. The staff leaves the site behind only ESPN.