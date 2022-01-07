Newcastle announces first big signing after becoming new European billionaire

With the opening of the European winter transfer window, football’s nouveau riche announced the signing of Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier

Right-back returns to Premier League after two and a half years in Spanish football.

The defender signed a contract through June 2024 and becomes Newcastle’s first hire since being acquired by a consortium led by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund in October.

“I am very happy to join this fantastic club,” Trippier told the club’s official website.

“I really enjoyed my time in Madrid, but when I learned of Newcastle’s interest and having already worked with Eddie Howe before, I knew that this was where I wanted to be”.

“I am aware that we have a lot of work to do but I am well aware of the requirements of the Premier League and I know what an incredible club this is with very talented players.”

“I can’t wait to get started and I’m excited to join St. James ‘Park as a Newcastle player.”

I’m so happy to be joining Newcastle. Everyone knows the fans are unbelievably passionate and I will give my absolute all for them. I can’t wait to get to work 💪🏼 Thank you to everyone at @nufc & the fans for the very warm welcome I have received so far 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/6d0raRrpnv — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) January 7, 2022

Trippier, 31 years old, did 86 games for Atlético in all competitions after leaving the tottenham in 2019 and helped win the title of Laliga last season.

THE ESPN reported in December that Atlético was anticipating an offer from Newcastle for the player when the January transfer window opens.

“I am delighted to welcome Kieran to Newcastle. “I have long admired his skills and have been following his career, so when the opportunity arose to secure him, we didn’t hesitate,” said coach Howe.

“A lot of hard work has gone into planning the January transfer window well before the start of the month, which is clear from the speed with which we were able to complete this move. I would like to thank everyone involved, especially our owners, and I am very much looking forward to working with Kieran again”.

The club and coach Diego Simeone insisted on keeping Trippier – who had a contract with Wanda Metroplitano until 2023 – and considered him a key member of the team.

However, there was an acceptance that the defender was in favor of returning to England, having previously expressed an interest in joining the Manchester United last summer.

“He is extraordinary. Since he arrived, he has always given us a lot of good things,” Simeone said last week. “We want him to stay, but these days you can’t keep anyone prisoner.”

Trippier, Atletico Madrid full-back Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Trippier played in Atlético’s 2-0 victory over ray vallecano by LaLiga on Sunday, but missed training on Tuesday when the move was nearly complete.

sources told the ESPN that Atlético had already started looking for possible replacements for Trippier and was prioritizing the hiring of a right-back who could also play defense.

The club must invest heavily during the January window to avoid relegation from the Premier League.