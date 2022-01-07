Newcastle Announces Signing of Trippier for 12 Million Pounds | english football

“I am very happy to join Newcastle. Everyone knows their fans are passionate, and I’m going to give absolutely my all for them. I can’t wait to work. Thank you all for the warm welcome I’ve received so far,” Trippier declared.
- Check the English Championship 2021/22 table
Kieran Trippier is Newcastle’s first reinforcement after buying the club by a Saudi fund — Photo: Publicity / Newcastle FC
The England team’s right-back was on Friday morning at the Darsley Park Training Center, for a series of promotional actions. He was also able to have his first contact with the other players and meet up with coach Eddie Howe.
Trippier worked with the trainer in 2011 when they were both at Burnley. According to the player, this was one of the reasons to close with Newcastle, despite the good situation at Atlético Madrid.
– We are delighted with the hiring. He is a player I know very well. I know he will add a lot on and off the field. He has a winning mentality and an ambition for success. On the field, I consider him a player with outstanding technique, who will attack very well – commented coach Eddie Howe.
The coach even said that there is a possibility that Trippier will debut at the Newcastle this Saturday, in the game against Cambridge United, for the FA Cup. Only bureaucratic details are missing.
Kieran Trippier has played 86 games in two and a half years for Atlético Madrid and won the 2020/21 Spanish Championship title.