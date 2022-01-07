News from France and Region

Disclosure

‘Mothership’ store in Franca: Magalu’s Fantastic Sale will take place in physical stores, on the group’s website and app

In a resumption of the traditional Fantastic Sale model, Magalu is focusing this year’s edition of the campaign on the “catch, take” system. The 2022 action takes place this Friday, 7th, in stores across the country and on the company’s digital channels, including new products and store showcases, with up to 80% discount. According to the network’s press office, 19 thousand offers will be made available, a record for the promotion that reaches its 29th edition.

Among the highlights that will be “at hand” by the consumer are 300,000 pillows and 80,000 dinner sets, with prices classified by the network as “killers”. The group also promises to expose some TV models at cheaper prices than on Black Friday. The list goes on with washing machines, washbasins, refrigerators, stoves and housewares.

As for the prices to be charged, both the communication sector and the management of the head office, in Franca, informed that they were only known hours before the “start” of the liquidation.

The group claims that, due to the advance of vaccination against Covid-19 – and the consequent cooling of the pandemic -, the 2022 edition will mark the resumption of the original format of the “Fantastic Sale”, which will once again receive customers in person in its more than 1,400 physical stores.

In the “catch it, take it” system, the brand bet, the consumer himself takes the products purchased home immediately at the time of purchase, including showcase items.

For those who want to shop through the company’s digital channels, a tip is to go “favoring” the products you want to buy and then activate notifications. In this way, the store notifies you when prices drop so that the chances of the consumer making good purchases increase.

40% discounts on consortia

The 2022 Fantastic Liquidation will also have shares on Magalu’s consortium platform. According to the company, as part of the action, between the 6th and 9th of January, the Magalu Consortium will offer a 40% discount on the management fee for plans for the purchase of cars, motorcycles and electronics.

“We are going to take advantage of the largest stock burn in Brazil to offer discounts

that will really make a difference in the client’s pocket”, stated Edvaldo Ferraro, commercial corporate manager, of Consórcio Magalu.