Newspaper: Irmão de Bolsonaro works in a city benefiting from a secret budget – 07/01/2022

The city of Miracatu (SP), where the brother of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is the mayor’s chief of staff, benefited from funds from the secret budget, according to a report by the newspaper O Globo. Renato Bolsonaro works in the municipality commanded by Vinícius Brandão (PL) and which benefited from the commitment (reserve for expenditure) of R$ 35 million in funds from the Union.

A survey carried out by the newspaper pointed out that the sum was committed between the 17th and 30th of December through the Ministries of Regional Development; Agriculture; Citizenship and Tourism. At least R$ 10 million come from amendments by the secret budget rapporteur, according to the Transparency Portal.

Documents obtained by the newspaper show that the money will be spent to buy tractors, maintain local roads, improve street drainage, in addition to being used in other works at the Miracatu event center.

According to O Globo, the role of Renato Bolsonaro was essential for at least part of the efforts to come out — he spoke directly with the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, about the matter. Only after that the resources were reserved.

One of the parliamentary amendments that benefited the city of 20 thousand inhabitants came from federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), nephew of Renato. In December, he posted a video commemorating the arrival of a backhoe purchased through the congressman’s disposal.

“Miracatu today received an excavator, acquired through a parliamentary amendment by Federal Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, equipment that will be very useful in various needs that our municipality needs. for this achievement,” he wrote on social media.

Renato and the head of the federal Executive are in permanent contact. In November, he posted a photo having lunch with the president in Brasília, after joining the PL. Renato is also a member of the party. A week earlier, he posted a photo next to the president and said he had visited Brasília in search of “support for the development of Miracatu”.

Mayors of cities close to Miracatu complained to the newspaper for not receiving the same attention from the federal government.

“We have federal funds, but they are those for mandatory transfers. I would very much like to have such funds coming to the municipality. I caught a lot of Bolsonaro militants when he came here to my town to eat pastels. I wanted to show him them. problems in the municipality, charging resources, but he ate pastel and left,” the PSDB’s mayor of Peruíbe Luiz Maurício told the story.

Sought by the newspaper, the city of Miracatu and Renato Bolsonaro did not comment. THE UOL he also sought out the municipal administration office and tried to contact the city’s press office. The space is open for manifestation. The Ministry of Tourism informed that the budget allocated to the city refers to “organisation’s programming resources” for the “improvement of the tourist infrastructure”.

Incra (National Institute for Colonization and Agrarian Reform), linked to the Ministry of Agriculture, reported that the procedures “followed all technical and legal regulations, and in a transparent manner.” The Ministries of Citizenship and Regional Development did not comment either.