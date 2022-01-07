Newspaper: John Textor will inject R$ 50 million into Botafogo soon after SAF’s approval by the partners to have a competitive team in Brasileirão

Already on the way to Brazil to sign the binding contract with the SAF of Botafogo this weekend, John Text “will arrive” to the Glorious. This is because one of the proposals put on the table by the entrepreneur is a minimal investment in the professional team of BRL 50 million so that there is a good performance of the alvinegro team in the Series A of the Brazilian Championship in 2022. The information is from the newspaper “Lance” at dawn this Friday (7/1).

According to the report, Textor’s idea is that the Gross payroll revenue has a 50% increase compared to the 2021 season. Therefore, there is an “obligation” to assemble a competitive team to compete in the next edition of Brasileirão.

The injection of R$50 million in the “short term” is analyzed by the parties involved in the process. The investment would be made up to five days after the approval of the SAF by the partners at the General Meeting, scheduled for January 14 in General Severiano.

The newspaper also detailed how the payment of R$ 400 million for the purchase of Botafogo will be made:

– R$50 million in the ‘short term’;

– R$100 million in cash after signing the documents;

– R$100 million in 12 months;

– another R$100 million in 24 months;

– R$50 million in 36 months.

*Updated at 6:07 am