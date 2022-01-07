Neymar didn’t swallow the joke and teased Felipe Neto: “He said m…”

Credit: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Active on social networks, Neymar usually causes repercussions with posts and comments on the web. Thus, as he has a strong personality, the attacker did not like being the target of a joke by Felipe Neto. That’s because the digital influencer made fun of the shirt 10’s controversies, citing that negative situations would affect the player’s earnings, something that was not well regarded by the athlete.

Soon afterward, a reconciliation was even attempted, but the sides continued to be disaffected. Thus, Neymar continued to maintain his vision of Felipe Neto, being far from being friends with youtuber.

“Neymar hates me. (…) I’m kidding, it’s not that he hates me, he just called me names on direct. He doesn’t like to be made fun of, he gets p… and then he turns you into an enemy. […] It was a joke I made on Twitter because I always made fun of everyone. And Neymar had a clause in his contract that when he got involved in heavy controversy, automatically, a part of his salary was earmarked for a charity program, for children in France.”

“And I shared this news and said ‘Neymar, do more m…’. Then he came on direct and said a lot of m…, called me names, I don’t know. And I didn’t answer, f…se. Then we exchanged ideas, we tried and it didn’t work. He really doesn’t like me and that was it”, said live on Instagram.

At the moment, Neymar is still in Brazil after spending New Year’s Eve in the country. Recovering from injury, the star should return to the field in February, arriving in France soon to follow his treatment.

“Neymar Jr. will continue his care in Brazil until January 9th with members of the Paris Saint-Germain medical and performance team. His return to training is still expected in about three weeks”, informed the club.

READ TOO

Marquezine back? Hexa? See the forecasts for the year of Neymar

On vacation, Neymar is devastated in France for his lifestyle: “He’s getting old and gaining weight”

UFC star shoots at Neymar and says he would “end up” with PSG ace

Baby is named “Mbappé Griezmann” and has a cousin named Neymar

Ball market: Brasileirão Serie A has 54 midfielders with a contract ending in 2022; see the names

Zenit enters the fight for Gabigol and defines a model of proposal to Flamengo

Marcelo breaks the silence about leaving Real Madrid and coming to Brazil

Portuguese valued! See how much Abel Ferreira will receive from Palmeiras’ salary increase