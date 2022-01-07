No Return Home Can Change Avengers Forever

spoiler alert

Spider-Man: No Return Home ends with a significant change for Peter Parker, in which everyone at Marvel and Sony forgets who he is. However, a Reddit theory could change the Avengers forever on the MCU from one detail.

Doctor Strange’s spell claims that everyone on Earth will forget who Peter Parker is. Well, here’s the detail: on Earth.

Taking it literally, as this theory goes, only people on the planet would forget that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. Meanwhile, whoever is scattered through space would still remember the existence of the young hero.

This would bring a controversial change to the Avengers as well as a different development. In that case, characters like Captain Marvel, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Nick Fury and possibly Thor would still remember Peter Parker.

If that’s true, imagine the reaction of other heroes when they learn that part of their memories has been erased by Doctor Strange? It doesn’t take much for a war between the mighty.

Another possibility mentioned is that the Venom remembers the information as well, since it was thrown to another universe. That’s all, of course, if the spell only applies to Spider-Man’s main Land: No Homecoming on the MCU.

Now, Marvel needs to confirm this or not, which has a big effect on the Avengers.

Spider-Man: No Return Home is in theaters

Spider-Man 3, titled Spider-Man: No Return Home, features Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. The cast also features Jamie Foxx as Electro, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange.

Willem Dafoe returns as the Green Goblin to lead a group of villains from the multiverse. The villain was the main character of the first Spider-Man with Tobey Maguire. Molina’s Doctor Octopus is also from that same trilogy, while Foxx’s Electro is from Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker movies.

The film is directed by Jon Watts.

“For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the big risks of being a superhero.”

“When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the risks become even more dangerous, and force him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man,” reads the film’s synopsis.

Spider-Man 3, with the title Spider-Man: No Return Home, is showing in theaters. Peter Parker’s films are not on Disney+, but the other MCU productions are on the platform.

