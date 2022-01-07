North Korea Tests Its Second Hypersonic Missile – Air & Naval Defense

by Josh Smith

SEUL (Reuters) – North Korea fired a “hypersonic missile” this week that successfully hit a target, state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday, in the second such test as the country seeks new military capabilities as it negotiations for denuclearization are stalled.

The launch, made on Wednesday, was the first in North Korea since October and was detected by several armed forces in the region, drawing criticism from governments such as the United States, South Korea and Japan.

North Korea first tested the hypersonic missile in September, entering a race led by major military powers to develop advanced weapons systems.

Hypersonic weapons typically fly toward their targets at lower altitudes than ballistic missiles, and can reach more than five times the speed of sound, or around 6,200 km/h.

Despite the name, analysts say the main characteristic of hypersonic weapons is not the speed that can be matched or even surpassed by traditional ballistic missile warheads, but rather their maneuverability.

In Wednesday’s test, the “sliding hypersonic warhead” detached itself from the booster rocket and was maneuvered 120 kilometers sideways before “accurately hitting” a target 700 kilometers away, KCNA reported.

(Additional reporting by David Brunnstrom in Washington)